Cong MLA Surender Panwar resigns over threatening calls, withdraws it later

Four days after he emailed his resignation over threats to him and his family, first-time Congress MLA Surender Panwar withdrew it on Monday.

The Sonepat MLA said he was withdrawing his resignation as assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta had assured him of adequate safety arrangements.

His colleague Neeraj Sharma said, “The callers had threatened to eliminate him and his son. He is under deep psychological strain and tendered his resignation in a stressful state of mind.”

As per Panwar’s July 18 communication to Gupta, he had emailed his resignation on July 14 citing personal reasons, including threats to his family’s security and well being. “ My son has been getting death threats, but since you have assured me that adequate security will be provided to us, I am withdrawing my resignation,” Panwar wrote.

Later, a delegation of Congress MLAs, including Panwar, met the speaker on Monday evening. “The speaker told me to come and meet him personally. He assured me and other MLAs that adequate measures will be taken to ensure our security and the culprits will be traced and arrested,” Panwar said.

However, Gupta said though Panwar had withdrawn his resignation, he will take a decision after seeking legal opinion. Legal experts say that the speaker could not have accepted Panwar’s resignation merely on the basis of an electronic communication, without hearing him in person.