Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong MLAs demand judicial probe into Karnal canecharge
chandigarh news

Cong MLAs demand judicial probe into Karnal canecharge

Congress MLAs led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and demanded a judicial probe into the Saturday lathi-charge on farmers in Karnal
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda with party MLAs during a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Congress MLAs led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and demanded a judicial probe into the Saturday lathi-charge on farmers in Karnal. Hooda alleged the lathi-charge was planned by the government. “The planning is evident from the video of an officer who is instructing cops to hit the farmers on their heads,’’ Hooda said.

Commenting on the completion of 2,500 days of the BJP government, the leader of the opposition said that no new railway or metro line, university, power plant, national-level institute or a big industry was set up in the state during the BJP rule. “Both the terms of the BJP-led government have been full of failures. Then what are the celebrations for? Is the government celebrating the fact that it has made Haryana number one in unemployment, crime, drugs, scams, farmer protests and pollution? Is the government celebrating the fact that it got the farmers thrashed? ” the former chief minister said.

Guv asked to return land acquisition

amendment bill to assembly

The Congress MLAs also submitted a memorandum to the Haryana governor asking him to return a Bill recently passed by the assembly to amend the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, to the legislative assembly for reconsideration.

RELATED STORIES

The Haryana amendment bill proposes to exempt certain development projects, rural infrastructure, affordable housing, industrial corridors, health and education and urban metro rail projects from the ambit of social impact assessment study and provision to safeguard food security.

“This bill is anti-farmer, anti-poor and undemocratic. The bill was passed hurriedly without detailed discussion in the House,” Hooda said.

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said the amendment bill was against the spirit of the Principal Act, 2013 passed by the Parliament and will hurt the interest of farmers who are already agitating against three farm laws.

