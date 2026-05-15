The Congress on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent chairman-cum-chief executive councillor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K), Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon from the National Conference (NC). The move comes after the NC leader refused to step down to transfer power to the Congress under a power-sharing pact.

When asked about the NC’s president’s directive and the power-sharing agreement with Congress, he refused to comment but asked the party president and vice-president to recall that the NC’s high command had asked the people of Kargil to support Congress in Lok Sabha polls. (File)

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Under the 2023 agreement, NC and Congress had agreed upon a rotational power shift for a period of two and a half years each. The NC completed its term on April 18. Akhoon was elected as chairman-cum-CEC on October 18, 2023. However, Akhoon refused to give up the chair, citing the “welfare” of the Kargili people and the “extraordinary” situation in Ladakh even as NC president Farooq Abdullah threatened action against those disobeying party directives.

The step has exposed deep cracks within the parties.

“The Congress has acted in haste and moved a no-confidence motion against me. I will adopt a wait and watch strategy. Today the situation is not good for transfer of power. The Leh hill council ceased around seven months ago and doesn’t exist anymore. The Centre has created five new districts, and we don’t know for how long the Kargil hill council shall exist,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Akhoon said that for him public welfare was more important than anything else. “Politics is not important for me but public service is. The government has to decide about the floor test but I am confident of proving a majority when such a time comes. I know that the majority is with me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akhoon said that for him public welfare was more important than anything else. “Politics is not important for me but public service is. The government has to decide about the floor test but I am confident of proving a majority when such a time comes. I know that the majority is with me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the NC’s president’s directive and the power-sharing agreement with Congress, he refused to comment but asked the party president and vice-president to recall that the NC’s high command had asked the people of Kargil to support Congress in Lok Sabha polls. However, reacting to the recent development, the NC chief Farooq Abdullah said, “We had already issued a letter stating that Congress has to be handed over the power after two and a half years. Now, those who don’t obey the party directive shall be shown the door.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the NC’s president’s directive and the power-sharing agreement with Congress, he refused to comment but asked the party president and vice-president to recall that the NC’s high command had asked the people of Kargil to support Congress in Lok Sabha polls. However, reacting to the recent development, the NC chief Farooq Abdullah said, “We had already issued a letter stating that Congress has to be handed over the power after two and a half years. Now, those who don’t obey the party directive shall be shown the door.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the 30-member Kargil council, the National Conference has 12 members, Congress 10, and the BJP two. There are two independents as well. Four councillors have been nominated and they pledged their allegiance to the BJP, taking the party’s tally to six.

Besides the CEC-cum-chairman, the council has four executive councillors—two each from NC and Congress.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria ...Read More A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. Read Less

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