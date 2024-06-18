 Cong MP Kishori seeks all-party debate on credibility of EVMs - Hindustan Times
Cong MP Kishori seeks all-party debate on credibility of EVMs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana :
Jun 18, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Congress MP from Amethi Kishori Lal Sharma on Monday raised questions over the credibility of electronic voting machines and sought an all-party debate in connection with the issue.

Sharma recently shot into the limelight after he defeated the then minister Smriti Irani from the Congress’ bastion, bringing the grand old party back to winning ways from the seat. Sharma said the government should bring back the practice of using ballot papers in elections.

Sharma was addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana. Local Congress leaders welcomed the MP to the city.

Replying to a question, Sharma said that as businessman Elon Musk claimed that he could hack the EVMs, the Election Commission of India should invite him to try. It will strengthen the confidence of people in the EVMs and the electoral process, Sharma added.

“The Gandhi family and Congress workers toiled hard in Amethi to ensure my win. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in a division of votes and they tried to politicise religion, but it backfired and they lost,” said Sharma.

“The BJP tried to misguide the voters in the name of Lord Ram and the god punished the saffron party in the elections,” he added.

Sharma congratulated leaders of Punjab Congress for winning seven seats in the state, including Ludhiana. He claimed that Congress will form a government in Punjab in 2027 when the assembly polls are due.

Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLAs Surinder Dawar, Rakesh Pandey and Sanjay Talwar, and other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cong MP Kishori seeks all-party debate on credibility of EVMs
