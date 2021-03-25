Cong protests against rising inflation, fuel prices, unemployment in Jammu

Congress workers staged a protest against increasing inflation, fuel prices, unemployment, property tax, and anarchy in Bishnah on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Congress vice-president Raman Bhalla accused the government of deliberately increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. He demanded that the Central reduce its excise duties on petroleum products.

“The Modi government has completely failed in keeping its promises to the people of India. The need of the hour is for different parties to set aside their differences and come together to change this government,” the former minister said.

Bhalla said that on one hand, the government was increasing taxes as well as the prices of petroleum products and gas that had made the life of the low-income group miserable and on the other unemployment was increasing but the government failed to devise an effective economic plan for solution of the core issues. Bhalla slammed the government for changing the focus of the budget from welfare of the people to elections.

“The pandemic has affected the income of the common man but the government is increasing excise duty and central GST,” he said, adding that the government had reduced fund allocation for rural local bodies and fertiliser subsidy. The Congress leader urged the government to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination drive, saying that at the current pace, it would take 18 years to achieve 100 % vaccination in the country.

“We decry the politics of hate and divide, as Congress believes the all-time relevant slogan of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist unity,” he said.