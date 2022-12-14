Cong resorting to vendetta politics: Jai Ram

A day after Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu ordered termination of all re-employments granted by the previous BJP government and announced a review of decisions taken by the former Cabinet since April 1, former CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the new government of indulging in vendetta politics.

“We served the public for five years without discriminating. We neither worked with a sense of vengeance nor overturned any decision of the Congress government or stopped any developmental work. Regretfully, the Congress government is resorting to vendetta politics and is staying and overturning decisions of the previous government, though, the Cabinet is not yet formed,” he said.

“The Congress government has started obstructing developmental works such as schools, colleges, hospitals, police stations, bridges, road and drinking water schemes, which is a wrong precedent,” he added.

Naina Devi legislator Randhir Sharma said, “The decisions taken by Sukhu on the very first day after being made CM are anti-people. It is unfortunate that the decisions taken by the previous government would be reviewed . Governments work continuously, but it does not suit any government to work with a sense of revenge,” he said.

“Keeping in view the interests of the people of the state, the BJP has opened many institutions in different departments and has also upgraded them. All these things were done keeping in mind the convenience of the public, but as soon as they (Congress) came to power, it took the decision to de-notify all those institutions,” he said.