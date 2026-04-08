Cong rule pushed Himachal back by 35 years: Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, while addressing the state executive committee meeting in Himachal’s Mandi on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, claiming that its countdown has begun. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, while addressing the state executive committee meeting in Himachal’s Mandi on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, claiming that its countdown has begun. (HT File)

“The Congress government will be out within the next 18 months, and the BJP will form the next government with the support of the people,” he claimed.

Chugh alleged that the promises made by the Congress during elections have remained on paper, while on the ground, people are facing increasing hardships instead of relief. “In the last three and a half years, the Congress government has derailed the state from the path of development,” he alleged.

“3.5 years of Congress rule have pushed Himachal back by 35 years,” he said. Highlighting the financial situation, Chugh said, “The state is under severe economic stress, with the government continuously relying on loans to sustain its functioning. Development works have come to a standstill, schemes remain incomplete, and even the payment of salaries and pensions is under strain.”

Chugh further stated that every BJP worker will act as the voice of the people and expose the Congress government’s “misleading propaganda, financial mismanagement, and anti-people policies.”

Meanwhile, BJP state in-charge Shrikant Sharma claimed that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is on its way out, alleging that the political mood in the state has decisively shifted against the ruling Congress. “The writing on the wall is clear—this government will not return to power,” he said.

Sanjay Tandon, co-incharge of Himachal BJP, while emphasizing on the role of social media, said that in today’s era, social media has a deep impact on the society and BJP will use it as an effective medium to raise issues of public interest.

He said that social media campaigns will be run with better coordination between the central and state offices, so that an organized and strong message reaches the public.

BJP’s conspiracy would not succeed now: Vinay

State Congress president Vinay Kumar, reacting to the resolutions passed during the BJP Executive Committee meeting held in Mandi, claimed that conspiracy hatched by the BJP would not succeed now. “The people of the state have witnessed the BJP’s anti-people face,” said Vinay.

Vinay in a statement on Tuesday said that the Congress party’s policies are aligned with the best interests of the state. “The government is moving forward with a firm resolve to make the state self-reliant,” he said.

He alleged that BJP leaders from the state are colluding with their central leadership to undermine the state’s interests. He described the discontinuation of the state’s RDG (Rural Development Grant) as a “calculated strategy” on the part of the BJP. He claimed that the BJP failed to provide any assistance to the state even during times of natural calamity.

“Acting at the BJP’s behest, the central government withheld the release of any relief funds. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who claims the state as his “second home”—merely misled the people of the state with false assurances. To this day, the state has not received the ₹1,500 crore in disaster relief funds that were promised.” said Vinay.