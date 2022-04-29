Cong, SAD target AAP govt over power cuts in Punjab

Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday targeted the Bhagwant Mann government for power cuts in the state.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a jibe at the CM, telling him that he must have realised by now that governance is a real challenge and not a laughter challenge. Warring posted on his social media platforms an old video clip of Mann in which he is seen describing the shortage of electricity in Punjab in his characteristic satirical style. “Now that you are at the helm of affairs yourself and you are already aware of the problem, what stops you from sorting this out?” the Congress leader asked Mann.

Asking the CM to spell out his plan to tackle the power crisis, he said the government has not taken any initiative as to how it will overcome the shortage and also how it will supply uninterrupted power to the agriculture sector in the ensuing paddy season. He said in case immediate remedial measures are not taken, the Congress will have to come on streets.

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised 24x7electricity before elections, but now the whole state has plunged into darkness with long power cuts in cities and villages.

Delhi model electrocuted Punjab: SAD

The SAD said the Delhi model of governance adopted by the AAP government has electrocuted Punjab by imposing eighteen-hour power cuts.

In a statement, SAD secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar said: “If this is the change AAP promised, then it will only lead to the destruction of the state’s agriculture and industrial economy,” adding that the breakdown also proved that the AAP government did not have any vision to make Punjab State Power Corporation Limited self-sufficient.

AAP blames previous govts for crisis

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur blamed the previous Congress and Akali governments for current power crisis in Punjab.

Kaur said their lack of vision and self-serving decisions are costing the people of Punjab but the AAP government is working tirelessly to improve the situation.

“As a result, Ropar thermal plant’s unit, which was shut earlier, is now functioning and Talwandi thermal plant’s affected unit will be working from Friday morning,” she added.

The Amritsar East MLA said the CM is monitoring the situation. “There is a team working to know all the problems pertaining to this sector so that this crisis caused by the anti-people decisions of previous governments can be solved for once and all,” she added.

She said that not only Punjab but the whole country is facing the power crisis and last week alone, India faced 623 million units of shortage.