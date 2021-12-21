Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong sarpanch’s husband held for faking death in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Cong sarpanch’s husband held for faking death in Ludhiana

Joga Singh, the husband of a Congress sarpanch who is alleged to have embezzled panchayat funds and duping Ludhiana residents, was arrested for faking his own death to avoid the the muliple criminal charges
The husband of a Congress sarpanch was arrested after faked his own death to avoid charges of embezzling panchayat funds and duping Ludhiana residents. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 05:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The husband of a Congress sarpanch was arrested for faking his own death on Sunday.

The accused, Joga Singh, was booked on the complaint of his cousin, Joginder Singh. The complainant said that he had leant his cousin 1 lakh. However, when he asked the accused to return the money he threatened to implicate him in an abetment to suicide case.

He alleged that Joga Singh had faked his own death, embezzled panchayat funds, and also duped a Chandigarh resident of 1.5 lakh.

Sub-inspector Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Sections 182 (false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 194 (fabricating evidence ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused on October 21, after the police found him alive.

Joga Singh had recorded a video message using his mobile phone on July 24 near the Sirhind Canal saying that he was going to end his life by jumping into Sirhind Canal over monetary issues with two villagers. He had sent the video to his wife, the sarpanch of Burj Pawat village of Machhiwara, and other relatives.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP