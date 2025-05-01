Cong seeks PMs intervention to resolve Punjab-Haryana water dispute

The Congress on Wednesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to resolve the inter-state dispute between Punjab and Haryana over allocation of Bhakra waters. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the BJP led NDA government at the Centre has turned a blind eye to the water crisis in Haryana and the conflict arising between the two states. (HT File)

Party general secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala at a briefing said that the Prime Minister should call a meeting of the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana within the next 24 hours in which the Union power and irrigation ministers should also be invited. “The Prime Minister should get Haryana its rightful share of 8,500 cusecs of water from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The Prime Minister should give clear instructions to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab government that they should not create any obstructions in allocation of Haryana’s water. If needed, the Central government should issue necessary instructions under Article 257 of the Constitution dealing with control of the Union over states in certain cases,” Surjewala said.

The NDA government, its power minister Manohar Lal Khattar and irrigation minister CR Patil have left the two states to fight and the people of Haryana to suffer in this conflict.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP government in Haryana and Chief Minister Nayab Saini stating that Haryana is suffering from an unprecedented water crisis.

He said that 1,350 cusecs of water used to come to Kaithal, but now only 400 cusecs is being supplied. In Hisar, instead of 1,500 cusecs of water, only 350 cusecs of water is being supplied in the Barwala link canal. Only 900 cusecs of water is reaching Fatehabad. In Ambala, only 1,200 cusecs of water is coming now as against 2,800 cusecs of water. People are suffering from thirst. Tanker mafia is dominating the entire state and ₹1,000 is being charged per tanker. Almost all water works have dried up or are on the verge of drying up. The BJP government and officials do not even know when the water supply will come. In the scorching heat, the village ponds have also almost dried up and the cattle are on the verge of dying of thirst, the Congress leader said.