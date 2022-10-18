Cong to stage protest at Khatkar Kalan to demand Sarari’s sacking

Punjab Congress will stage a protest demonstration at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral place of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, on October 21 to press for the removal of cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari over the alleged extortion plan audio clip. PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that this was shameful on part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab that despite having an open and shut case against Sarari, he was being allowed to continue as a minister in the government, while it was targeting its political opponents on flimsy grounds. “Not only has the AAP shamelessly been protecting Sarari, it has the audacity to equate tainted ministers like Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain with Shaheed Bhagat Singh”, the two leaders said, while announcing that they will intensify protests against the government if it failed to act against Sarari.

The two Congress leaders said the party will not let the AAP government have double standards. “While Congress leaders are being implicated and intimidated on mere hearsay, the AAP is protecting its own people despite having serious and grave charges against them”, they pointed out, adding, this will have to stop.

Warring and Bajwa said they had chosen Khatkar Kalan as it happens to be the ancestral place of Bhagat Singh, whose name the Delhi chief minister dragged. They demanded an unconditional apology from Kejriwal.