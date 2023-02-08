Congress accuses govt of lapses at Karnal gaushala

Days after over 45 cows died at a municipal corporation (MC)-run gaushala in Phoosgarh village of Karnal, Congress on Tuesday protested against the state government for alleged lapses and accused them of shielding “real culprits”.

Leading the protest march, former speaker Kuldeep Sharma said it is shameful that such an incident took place in chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s own constituency.

“An estimated 2,700 cows were sent to the government gaushala, but during inspection only 900 were found there. Does that mean the management was misusing the rest of the funds?” Sharma told the reporters.

He demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Last week, the government formed a four-member high-level committee headed by Karnal divisional commissioner Saket Kumar.

On Monday, home minister Anil Vij had mocked Congress’ “Hath se Hath Jodo” campaign in Karnal, saying that former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former state chief Kumari Selja should first join hands before introducing such drives.

Sharma took a dig at Vij and said, “He is always reminded of the fact that he (Vij) can’t join hands (work together) with the chief minister, neither any cabinet minister is willing to meet him.”