Congress councillors to attend Chandigarh MC meeting to discuss waste processing plant

Around six days after Congress councillors skipped the meeting called by the mayor and municipal corporation officials to give a presentation on the proposed new integrated waste processing plant in Dadumajra, party officials agreed and decided to conduct a meeting on June 1.

Congress councillor will attend the Chandigarh MC meeting to discuss integrated waste processing plant. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A meeting of the Congress councillors was held at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan on Tuesday, chaired by party’s UT president HS Lucky. It was decided that Congress will attend the presentation on the garbage processing plant, as requested by mayor Anup Gupta. It was felt that the party should see this presentation with an open mind in the interest of the city,” Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said.

The councillors will meet again and take a call on the proposed plant after the presentation.

Congress councillors had earlier missed the meeting earlier this week, terming the MC’s move of calling separate meetings for each political party unethical, alleging that the ruling BJP already held a confidential meeting and important project details may not be shared with other parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The mayor and MC officials conducted a meeting with BJP councillors and party leaders on May 23, despite a public holiday on account of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev. The officials planned to hold a confidential meeting, but when the news broke out, they missed no chance to say that Congress and AAP will be invited too,” Gabi had said.

The General House meeting held on May 13, saw the civic body’s proposal of setting up the plant at the Dadumajra landfill being turned down, citing that the mayor was not included in the “high-power committee” to frame the project proposal.

Aimed at effectively tackling the city’s daily waste generation of 550 MT, the new plant, with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is proposed to comprise three facilities – one each for dry, wet and horticulture waste. Proposed to be spread over 20 acres, it will be set up on a part of the Dadumajra landfill after clearing the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON