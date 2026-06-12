Congress appoints 3 observers to analyse political situation in Punjab

With the Punjab assembly elections just a few months away, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed a three-member panel to prepare a report on the political situation in Punjab.

A Congress leader said to ascertain the ground reality and what needs to be done for course correction, AICC president Malikarjun Khadge and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi have decided to send three observers, who will submit a report by next week. (Hindustan Times)

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The panel includes Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav, who have been assigned the role of observers. “The panel will submit their assessment and recommendations directly to the Congress leadership to guide the party’s upcoming strategic decisions,” said a Congressman.

The Congress high command over the past fortnight has held a series of meetings to end factionalism in its Punjab unit. At least half a dozen aspirants are vying for the chief minister’s chair and demanding change of guard in the state Congress. However, the party has decided to fight the elections under united leadership and without any CM face.

“The ground surveys conducted by the PPCC and AICC present different pictures. Therefore, to ascertain the ground reality and what needs to be done for course correction, AICC president Malikarjun Khadge and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi have decided to send three observers, who will submit a report by next week. Based on it, the final decision over change of leadership, expanding PPCC and forming different committees for elections will be taken,” said a Congress leader, privy to the development.

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{{^usCountry}} Both Maken and Meenakshi have previously worked in Punjab. Maken was also an observer when Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from the chief minister’s post and Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the new chief minister in September 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Maken and Meenakshi have previously worked in Punjab. Maken was also an observer when Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from the chief minister’s post and Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the new chief minister in September 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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