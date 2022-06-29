Congress, BJP spar over HP constable exam paper leak case

The opposition Congress on Tuesday said that it doesn’t agree with the outcome of the special investigation team (SIT) probe into the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment exam paper leak case.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Naresh Chauhan said the police department conducted the exam. “The paper was set by the police, printed under the supervision of police then how can we expect a fair probe by the SIT of the same department,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced a CBI probe into the paper leak but to date, the central agency has not taken over the case.

He claimed that the state government has lost public trust in this matter. He alleged that the government and the police department were trying to suppress the case.

He alleged that during a press conference held on Monday, the director-general of police (DGP) tried to give an impression that the case has been resolved.

“The police have put the entire blame on the candidates who bought the leaked paper but the police officers who were responsible for conducting the exam have been given a clean chit.

While this case has tarnished the image of the state, the police department is patting self on back by catching the small fish while the real culprits remain at large,” he said.

Chauhan claimed that the paper couldn’t have leaked without the involvement of police people and that the government should take strict action against the officers whose negligence has put the future of thousands of youths at stake.

On the other hand, BJP state media co-in-charge Karan Nanda claimed that Congress is just doing politics on the paper leak issue.

He said the Congress party is simply trying to “hamper the investigation” which is being conducted by the state government.

“The charge sheet in the paper leak will be filed within a week. It is important for Congress to understand that there is a set procedure for the CBI inquiry and the state has already sent a request for the same,” he said.

The investigations are being closely monitored by senior leaders and officials, he said.

He said the police department should be given applause as they have arrested 171 accused and some of them have been arrested in other states too.

He said, “I think the current government has taken appropriate actions in the case, what did the Congress party do during the 2006 HPCPMT scam is well known”.

