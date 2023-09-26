Congress block chief’s murder: Week on, kin refuse to cremate body until mastermind, shooters arrested

A week after a block president of the Congress was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his residence in Dala village in Moga, his kin have refused to cremate the body till shooters and masterminds are arrested.

Congress leaders during a candle march in Moga on Monday. (HT photo)

On September 18, Baljinder Singh Bali (45) was shot dead at the main gate of his residence by two shooters. The deceased was Congress’ Ajitwal block chief.

The district police have arrested four persons, including three belonging to the same village, terming the killing a part of “personal enmity”. However, the Moga police have failed to identify and trace the shooters involved in the killing so far.

Meanwhile, the family has claimed that the killing involved more persons and the mastermind is yet to be tracked.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said the police are working to arrest the shooters. “With their arrest, more details, including the mastermind, related to this case could be established. Meanwhile, we have arrested four persons, who were named by the family. We are interrogating them but nothing significant has come forward so far,” he added.

Canada-based gangster Arsh Dala had taken the responsibility for the murder on social media.

Warring writes to DGP

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav demanding immediate corrective measures and arrest of the culprits.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday reached Dala village to meet Bali’s family and participated in a candle march carried out to seek justice in the case. Bajwa said, “People are not even safe in their homes. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann should take serious notice of this case.”

