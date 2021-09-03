Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress, Centre conspiring to disrupt Akali Dal gatherings in Punjab: Bikram Majithia
chandigarh news

Congress, Centre conspiring to disrupt Akali Dal gatherings in Punjab: Bikram Majithia

Ex-minister says plots being hatched to postpone assembly polls in state and to defame farmers’ movement
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Bikram Singh Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday claimed that the attempts to disrupt the party gatherings in Punjab were a conspiracy of the state’s ruling Congress and the central government to disturb peace in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Majithia, accompanied by party MLA NK Sharma, said the disruptive conspiracies were being hatched to postpone the assembly elections in the state and to defame the farmers’ movement.

Senior farmer leaders were also wary of this conspiracy and that was why they had given clear-cut directions to take only BJP leaders to the task and not disrupt programmes of any political party in Punjab, he added.

“The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has made it clear that protests against any other party except the BJP would only serve to help the central government and would harm the cause of the farmers,” said Majithia.

He claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were also trying to disrupt the SAD events, including an attack on his car.

Majithia said the same was happening during protests held against the “Gal Punjab Di” campaign led by Sukhbir Singh Badal. “The Congress activists who were leading the protests at Samrala have been identified,” he said.

