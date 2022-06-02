Congress’ Chandigarh unit kicks off workshop to implement party’s Udaipur ‘Nav Sankalp’

Chandigarh Congress commenced a two-day workshop to implement the Udaipur ‘Nav Sankalp’ declaration at People Convention Centre. Nearly 250 delegates of the party’s local unit participated in deliberations initiated by AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and general secretary Harish Chaudhary.

PU student bodies hold protest to oppose central university status

Chandigarh

An amalgam of Panjab University (PU) student bodies on Wednesday held a protest at the Student Centre to oppose the move to make PU into a central university. Protesting student bodies raised slogans and demanded that varsity not be converted into a central university and added that the central status would dismantle the varsity’s democratic bodies like the senate and syndicate. SFS president Sandeep, meanwhile, said the conversion of PU into a central university would undermine the geographical claims of Punjab over Chandigarh as well

Apna Punjab Foundation

Mohali Prominent members of civil society came together and established the Apna Punjab Foundation, an organisation which aims to create a ‘New Punjab’ by uplifting health, education and environment. State’s finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema was also present on the occasion.

IGNOU starts admission process

Chandigarh Indira Gandhi National Open University has started its online admission process for the July 2022 session for all the programmes. Applicants can apply through the online link: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ available on IGNOU website. The last date for admission in masters, bachelors, diploma and certificate programmes is July 31, 2022 without late fee.

Art workshop for visually-impaired residents

Chandigarh A workshop on spade art was organised for visually impaired students by Laxmibai Hall (GH-2), Panjab University, in collaboration with the social substance club. The resource person for the event, which aimed at engaging visually-impaired residents with others, was artist Puneet Madan.

Application form available for PU entrance exam

Chandigarh Panjab University has scheduled its BA/BCom LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course entrance test for July 17, 2022. The prospectus (including application form) along with a detailed schedule for the test is available online on the website: https://uglaw.puchd.ac.in .

15 challaned in anti-smoking drive

Chandigarh Police issued a total of 15 challans on May 31 during a three-hour-long anti-smoking drive organised to mark the World No Tobacco Day. The special drive was conducted in areas falling under the police’s east sub-division between 7pm to 10 pm and covered the Sectors 26, 19 and Industrial Area stations.