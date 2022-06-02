Congress’ Chandigarh unit kicks off workshop to implement party’s Udaipur ‘Nav Sankalp’
Chandigarh Congress commenced a two-day workshop to implement the Udaipur ‘Nav Sankalp’ declaration at People Convention Centre. Nearly 250 delegates of the party’s local unit participated in deliberations initiated by AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and general secretary Harish Chaudhary.
PU student bodies hold protest to oppose central university status
An amalgam of Panjab University (PU) student bodies on Wednesday held a protest at the Student Centre to oppose the move to make PU into a central university. Protesting student bodies raised slogans and demanded that varsity not be converted into a central university and added that the central status would dismantle the varsity’s democratic bodies like the senate and syndicate. SFS president Sandeep, meanwhile, said the conversion of PU into a central university would undermine the geographical claims of Punjab over Chandigarh as well
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
