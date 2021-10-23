Congress did nothing except looting people: Harsimrat

Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday accused the Congress of failing to deliver on its promises like providing jobs to every household and waiving farmers’ loans.

Addressing the party workers in Baghapurana, the Bathinda MP alleged that the state’s ruling party has done nothing except “looting and cheating” people of Punjab. “Instead of providing any relief, this government has been giving hefty electricity bills to consumers. Nobody got employment under its ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme or received mobiles as promised,” she said.

Later, at the press conference in Moga, she said, “The Congress has betrayed the people of Punjab. Now they think they can get away from it by removing their chief minister. It is the government of ‘looteres’ (looters).”

The Congress was hobnobbing with the BJP. All Congress MLAs won on the false promises and now they are blaming Amarinder Singh for their failure, she added.