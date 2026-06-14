Congress era of falsehood over, India transforming under Modi: Saini

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that despite ruling the country for 55 years, the principal opposition party had failed to empower India and had misled the people through what he termed an “era of falsehood”.

Saini said women empowerment has been placed at the centre of governance. (HT File)

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Addressing a press conference to mark the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, the CM said that the Congress’ politics of deception has now come to an end.

Crediting the PM with transforming and strengthening the country during 12 years of governance—at the core of which were “good governance and rapid development”—Saini said rural areas have changed, cities have transformed, and the nation’s overall development has progressed.

“The PM will continue to serve as the ‘pradhan sevak’ of the country for a fourth term in 2029 as well,” Saini said, adding that due to decisive decisions of the PM-led central government, the dream of a Naxal-free India is progressing rapidly, and internal security has been strengthened through a strong crackdown on terrorism.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said women empowerment has been placed at the centre of governance. “The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, ensuring 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, is a historic step,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said women empowerment has been placed at the centre of governance. “The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, ensuring 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, is a historic step,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ campaign, more than three crore women are being made financially independent, with a target of empowering three crore more women by 2030. Under the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, more than 7.3 crore pregnant and lactating women have received over ₹20,000 crore in financial assistance,” he said, adding that the increasing participation of women in the armed forces, Sainik Schools, and the NDA reflects true women’s empowerment.

Saini said that under the Jan Dhan Yojana, over 32 crore women bank accounts have been opened, while 4.5 crore accounts have been opened under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The CM said that in Haryana under Lado Lakshmi Yojana, ₹2,100 per month is given and that 9.89 lakh women have received ₹1,623 crore so far.

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“In Haryana, LPG at ₹500 has benefited 14.42 lakh women, with ₹302 crore transferred,” he said, adding that the 12-year journey of the Modi government proves that with clear leadership, strong intent, effective policy, and national interest at the core, even impossible goals can be achieved.