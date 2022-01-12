Congress ex-MLA Arvind Khanna, Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s grandson join BJP

Former Congress MLA and businessman Arvind Khanna joined the BJP along with Kanwar Singh Tohra, the grandson of late Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gurcharan Singh Tohra, in the national capital on Tuesday.

Two-time MLA Khanna had left active politics in 2014. Khanna has personal friendships across the party lines. The Shiromani Akali Dal chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal is one of his close friends. Khanna happens to be the first cousin of Captain Amarinder Singh and he is the son of his paternal aunt.

Khanna has been quite popular in Sangrur and Dhuri areas where he used to run an NGO, Umeed, that provided healthcare to people at their doorsteps.

Both the leaders joined the party in the presence of Union minister and the party’s election in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Shekhawat, and party co-in-charge and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to senior BJP leaders, the party plans to field Khanna from Ludhiana city though a final decision is yet to be taken.

Kanwar Singh Tohra is the younger son of former PWD minister Harmel Singh Tohra.

Another leader who joined the BJP is Gurdeep Singh Gosha, the general secretary of SAD. Dharamveer Sareen, a former councillor from Amritsar, also joined the party.

Later, more faces joined the BJP at its Punjab headquarters, including former Congress minister and ex-MLA from Jagraon, Isar Singh Meharban, former Punjab University Student Union president Rajwidner Singh Lucky, and Punjab Congress’ intellectual cell head Anish Sidana. Sidana had joined SAD a couple of months ago but left the party a few days after.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cousin Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal also joined the BJP.

According to senior party leaders, a few more joinings are expected on Friday, including two sitting MLAs from different parties.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) held second round of discussions for seat-sharing on Monday evening which was also attended by Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

It is learnt that the seat-sharing is likely to get final shape in coming two to three days.