Congress expels former Moga DCC chief Kamaljit Singh Brar

The Congress has expelled Kamaljit Singh Brar, former president of the Moga District Congress Committee (DCC), from the party with immediate effect for “anti-party” activities. The expulsion order was issued by the All-India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary on Sunday night. The Congress leadership was miffed with Brar, son of former MLA Darshan Singh Brar, over his public statements against state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and some other party leaders, according to party sources. Brar blamed Warring for his expulsion from the party. “I have not been expelled by the Congress, but by one person, Warring,” he told reporters. HTC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short stories

RS MP Sahney presents his 100-day report card

CHANDIGARH Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Monday said his project for creating job opportunities for local youth would materialise soon and it would offer jobs to 1,000 in December. Addressing a press conference here, Sahney said these jobs would be provided in different sectors like hospitality, call centres and hospitals. Sahney’s non-profit organisation Sun Foundation is running a centre in Amritsar to impart free skill training in different fields. “ITI Ludhiana is also being converted into a centre of excellence with the latest machinery and equipment with industry linkage costing around ₹2.5 cr,” said the MP, who presented his 100 days report card in Parliament before the media. Sahney said he took up many issues related to Punjab like adequate representation for Punjab in the committee on MSP and the commission of agriculture costs and prices (CACP), abolition of GST on serais, a comprehensive financial package for Punjab and problems faced by the industry in Punjab in his first 100 days. He also thanked CM Bhagwant Mann and the state government for supporting him. HTC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mob creates ruckus outside school, FIR lodged

JALANDHAR The Jalandhar police booked five identified and 150-200 unidentified men for creating a nuisance outside Jalandhar’s Shivjyoti School on Saturday. Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh stated that we received a complaint that a mob of around 150-200 people are creating a nuisance with swords outside Shivjyoti school and also broke the glasses of cars of nearby residents. “Acting on this, a case has been registered on Sunday against Arjun Thapar, Tinku Arora, Rajan Thapar, Tony, Rajnish, and 150-200 unidentified men under sections 336, 427, 506, 148, 149 of IPC at police station division number 2”, he added. School principal Praveen Shelly said, “I immediately informed the police and students of the school escaped from the back gate.” HTC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amritsar to get ₹6.81 crore facelift

Chandigarh Punjab local government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Monday said the government had decided to spend ₹6.81 crore on the beautification of Amritsar. He said boundary walls will be constructed at different sites at Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar and the vacant improvement trust land in Bhai Gurdas Ji Nagar. A contract will be executed for the maintenance of streets lights and the Red Cross Women Hostel will also be renovated. He said a water supply and sewerage line will also be laid at Kabir Park.HTC

Centre upgrades BJP MP Hans Raj Hans security to ‘Z’ category

NEW DELHI The Central government has upgraded ‘Z’ category Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) armed security cover of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans, sources said. The North West Delhi MP will now be provided ‘Z’ category security in Delhi along with Punjab. Earlier this year, Hans was accorded ‘Z’ category CISF security cover in Punjab during the assembly elections in the state. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) upgraded its security cover last week in a security review meeting based on an Intelligence Bureau report, said a source requesting anonymity. With the upgraded security cover, Hans will be provided with a ‘Z’ category security cover during his stay and travel both in Punjab and the national capital. The security of the 60-year-old BJP MP was upgraded amid preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled next month. ANI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}