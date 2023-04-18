Election Commission has failed to enforce code of conduct, says Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

The Congress party has filed a written complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for alleged code of conduct violation by the Aam Aadmi Party during their roadshow attended by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File Photo)

In a letter to the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the ECI had failed to enforce the model code of conduct for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was brazenly violating all the rules.

He said the AAP installed scores of flex boards without due permission from the authorities on the route of the roadshow leading to the district administration complex.

“Moreover, these banners were installed without bearing the names of any printers and publishers. Despite complaints filed on the cVIGIL app, these hoarding had not been removed,” Warring said.

“Two flex boards were installed even at the gates of the district administration complex. It appears as though the entire district administration is acting as an extension of the AAP,” he said.

Warring further added that the government buses plying to the Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency or passing through Jalandhar from other parts of the state were still keeping the government advertisements, despite the model code of conduct being in force.

He asked the election commission to instruct the transport department to remove all the advertisements pasted on the buses immediately.