Congress flays govt for apple growers’ losses
The sharp fall in the apple prices is a matter of serious concern with only 25 % of the apple crop left in the orchard for harvest, Congress said in a statement
SHIMLA: Expressing a worry over the losses being suffered by the apple growers in the state, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the state government and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur were least concerned about the farming community.
In a statement issued here, she said that the fruit growers were suffering huge losses due to the sudden fall in the prices of apples in the market.
She also demanded the government announce a relief package and waive agricultural loans of the farmers whose fruit and foodgrain crops were damaged due to rains and hailstorms.
The Congress president also slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for rising prices of essential commodities like cooking gas and food items.
She said that the BJP leaders who would raise a big hue and cry when an LPG cylinder cost ₹400 were silent when its price crossed over ₹1,100.
Congress on Tuesday expressed concern over the crashing prices of the apple main fruit crop of the state that contributes to 13.5 % of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
“The sharp fall in the apple prices is a matter of serious concern with only 25 % of the apple crop left in the orchard for harvest,” said Jubbal Kotkhai legislator Rohit Thakur. He said that contrary to the increasing input cost of the apples the prices were decreasing each year. He also criticized the high power committee constituted by the government for regulating the prices of the private companies buying apples in Himachal. The government has remained the mute spectator to the private companies decreasing the prices of the apple each day which is adversely impacting the fruit markets within and outside the state “ said he, suggesting the government set up its Controlled Atmospheric stores rather than promoting the private companies. He said that the government should allow fruit growers to set up their cold stores through APEDA. He said that in the wake of the heavy losses the farmers are being compelled by the middlemen to add extra layers of the apples in the boxes which he said was wrong. “The trend of adding extra layers of the apple to 20 kilograms box which is exceeding its weight to 40 kilograms was adding further losses to the fruit growers, “ he said.
Punjab: 3 arrested with heroin in Phillaur
3 held with heroin in Phillaur Jalandhar Rural police on Tuesday arrested three men with 50 grams of heroin, one air pistol, and one electronic weighing scale. Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said ASI Paramjeet Singh had stopped a car and on searching it, the said items were found. The accused are Mandeep Singh, Ajay Bains, and Sukha Singh. A case under Section 21B of the NDPS Act has been registered.
Himachal CM announces permanent bench of ADJ in Palampur
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also presided over the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh', a series of public events being organised across the state to commemorate 75 years of the foundation of Himachal. He also praised all the chief ministers from Dr YS Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal for their contributions to the development of the state. He also congratulated former chief minister Shanta Kumar, who turned 89 on Monday.
Congress leader hits out at AAP, calls it BJP’s B team
SHIMLA Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon Congress on Tuesday described Aam Admi Party as the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party Dhillon, who was in Shimla, said that the AAP made false promises to the people of Punjab and now stands exposed on its commitments. Dhillon painted a gloomy picture of the Punjab government and said the law-and-order situation was bad in his state.
Home delivery of atta: HC seeks Punjab’s response on plea from depot holders
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab government on a plea from the state's depot holders' welfare association challenging the government move to deliver atta (wheat flour) at doorstep. The high court bench of Justice Vikas Suri has posted the matter for September 28. It was in May that the AAP cabinet had approved its flagship programme of atta delivery system at doorstep by October 1.
Ahead of HP polls, BJP launches website to seek suggestions for its manifesto
With its two main political rivals Congress and Aam Admi Party giving guarantees to allure the electorate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a website inviting feedback from the people on the issues that should be incorporated into its manifesto for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. BJP on Monday formed 21 sub-committees for preparing the vision document committee with Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh University vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar as its head.
