Congress followed its tradition of naming corrupt person as CM candidate: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the Congress has followed its tradition of nominating a corrupt person as its CM candidate in Punjab.

Addressing rallies in support of party’s Rajpura and Patiala Rural candidates Neena Mittal and Balbir Singh, Mann accused CM Charanjit Singh Channi of running illegal mining, while referring to the seizure of ₹10 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from the latter’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey.

“Amarinder Singh admitted that during his term as CM illegal mining took place in Channi’s assembly segment, but no action was taken. Channi’s relative has told the ED that this money was collected from illegal mining and other things. Even Channi has confessed that he failed to keep tabs on the activities of his relatives,” Mann alleged.

“The nexus between the drug mafia-politicians has destroyed the youth. The state’s coffers are empty due to corruption and mafia. Even as the state has a debt of more than ₹3 lakh crore, the mafia is flourishing by getting richer,” he added.

The polling day on February 20, the Sangrur MP said, will prove to be historic for Punjab. “It will be a day of change. This time, the people of Punjab will write a new history and a new story. This is a fight to save Punjab by eliminating corruption and mafia in the state’s politics and to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs and to give them good education and employment,” he said.