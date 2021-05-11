Congress forms Covid relief work panel, starts helpline

Himachal Pradesh Congress has formed a Covid-19 relief work committee which would be headed by senior leader and former minister GS Bali.

The panel will reach out to the needy people besides monitoring pandemic situation in the state, said Bali.

He said that the party has also constituted subcommittees across the state which would work under the supervision of the state panel. He said that party has launched a corona helpline number 01892-260038 which would be functional round the clock within two days.

“Any person needing any kind of help can call on this number and he or she will be provided assistant at earliest by teams of party volunteers,” he said.

Bali also told that the party has also launched three free ambulances in the Kangra-Chamba region.

“The ambulance service will be launched in the entire state in coming days,” he said.

The former minister said that the party’s objective is not only save people from infection but also spread awareness. He said party would also provide Covid-19 kits to the frontline warriors in the state.

“We are also formulating a plan to carry out sanitisation drive across the state. The campaign would start from urban areas and later would be expanded to block level and village level,” he said.

Questions absence of health minister

The Congress leader further questioned the absence of state health minister Rajiv Saizal during the hour of crisis.

“Instead of playing his part in pandemic situation the health minister has disappeared,” he said.

He urged the government to take preventive measures to stop black marketing of medicines and medical equipment and ensure that medicines and oximeters are available at a regional cost to the general public.

Bali was accompanied by AICC joint secretary Gokul Butail and state youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari.

