chandigarh news

Congress goes on publicity blitz over Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Canal Bridge project

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the advertisement was the prerogative of the outdoor advertiser and the civic body has nothing to do with it
By Mohit Khanna
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Hoardings featuring Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu installed near the BRS Nagar Sidhwan Canal Bridge in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In an attempt by Congress leaders to seemingly blow their own trumpet, two weeks after the BRS Nagar Sidhwan Canal Bridge was thrown open to the public, huge billboards featuring Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu have been erected on both sides of the bridge, with messages that read: “We promised & delivered”.

The billboards, three on one side and two on the other, instantly catch one’s attention and can’t be missed.

A party insider said these were installed following a meeting with Congress’ poll strategist Prashant Kishore, in which he instructed Congress leaders to project the development works being carried out by them at their respective assembly constituencies.

While civic body officials say they are not involved with the hoardings being installed, Charanjit Singh, superintendent with the MC, who deals with outdoor advertisements, said government advertisements were routed through the district public relations officer (DPRO).

On the other hand, DPRO Puneetpal Singh Gill said no such advertisement was placed by the government.

Shavinder Singh Sandhu, co-founder of LeafBerry, the firm which has been given the contract for outdoor advertising in the city, said that it was a paid ad for one day. “However, we did not receive any new booking and so, the posters were not taken down,” Sandhu said. However, he did not share details on who had booked the space.

The outdoor advertisement contractor was recently in news after the civic body chose to waive its dues of around 8 crore during the MC general House meeting.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Maheshinder Singh Grewal termed it as a classic case of quid pro quo. “The government favoured the outdoor advertiser and in return, the firm is favouring the minister.”

Ashu refused to comment and said that the mayor should be asked about anything related to advertising.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the advertisement was the prerogative of the outdoor advertiser and the civic body has nothing to do with it.

