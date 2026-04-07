Congress govt in Himachal failed on all fronts: BJP state president Bindal

State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching a scathing attack on Congress government said that the present Congress government in Himachal has failed on all fronts and the people of Himachal Pradesh are deeply distressed. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh being welcomed by MP Anurag Thakur and other leaders in Mandi on Monday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

“Under the leadership of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state has witnessed “only suffering, hardship and misgovernance” over the past three years,” said Bindal during the ongoing two-day state executive meeting in Mandi.

Bindal said that in the office bearers’ meeting, there was a unanimous view that the present Congress government has failed on all fronts and the people of Himachal Pradesh are deeply distressed.

He stated that the unemployed youth in the state are struggling for jobs, with government recruitment virtually stalled, leading to widespread frustration. Government employees are facing hardships due to delays in salaries, while retired employees are forced to protest on the streets for their rightful dues.

He further said that the Congress government has betrayed lakhs of women by failing to fulfil its promise of providing ₹1,500, which has led to growing anger among them. Farmers are distressed, and the common man is reeling under rising prices and heavy taxation.

The meetings, being held at Atal Sabhagar in Mandi, is being attended by senior party leaders, including national general secretary Tarun Chugh, national vice president Saudan Singh, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, along with MPs, MLAs, former state presidents and members of the state executive. A series of meetings are being conducted in different phases.