Congress govt in Himachal failed to deliver development: Nadda

The Union health and family welfare minister JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of failing to translate unprecedented central assistance into development, alleging that state government’s administrative inefficiency and lack of vision had stalled key infrastructure, healthcare and industrial projects in the state.

Union minister JP Nadda during a press conference in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Nadda said the Narendra Modi-led government had extended all possible support to Himachal over the past several years, but the state government had failed to effectively utilise it. Massive public support in the recent local body elections in the state is a clear public referendum against the Congress government, he added.

Listing support rendered to the state by the Centre, Nadda claimed Himachal received additional assistance amounting to ₹6,537 under the Special Assistance Scheme, through the NDRF, and for externally aided projects in the 2024-25 financial year.

National Highway projects worth over ₹40,000 crore are currently underway in the state, he said, adding that a record allocation of ₹2,911 crore has been made for the railway sector, and work is progressing on four major rail projects costing ₹13,168 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Numerous development initiatives, such as IIM Sirmaur, IIIT Una, the Smart City Mission, the Renuka Ji Dam, and the Luhri Project, stand as a testament to the central government’s commitment to the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Numerous development initiatives, such as IIM Sirmaur, IIIT Una, the Smart City Mission, the Renuka Ji Dam, and the Luhri Project, stand as a testament to the central government’s commitment to the state. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Nadda pointed out that financial assistance worth thousands of crores has been provided for AIIMS Bilaspur, medical colleges, the PGI Satellite Centre, and IGMC Shimla, but the Himachal Government still lags in implementation.

Nadda further alleged that nearly half of the ₹521 crore allocated to Himachal under the 15th Finance Commission for health-related projects remained unutilised.

Targeting the state government over industrial development, he said the Bulk Drug Park project, approved by the Centre in October 2022, faced significant delays in securing environmental clearance, which was eventually obtained in September 2025. According to him, only ₹102.13 crore had been utilised out of the ₹225 crore released by the Centre under the ₹1,000-crore project.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also criticised the state government for withdrawing from the medical device park project in October 2024 despite its approval in February 2022, adding that the move deprived local youth of potential employment opportunities.

Claiming that the state was witnessing administrative instability, he said the Congress government’s promise of “Vyavastha Parivartan” had failed to materialise on the ground. Nadda also questioned the Congress government’s administrative functioning pointing that key positions such as chief secretary and Director General of Police were being managed on an additional-charge basis.

He said the people of the state were seeking accountability and tangible development outcomes, and were increasingly questioning why Himachal was lagging behind despite receiving substantial financial support from the Centre.

Congress hits back, blames Centre for state’s fiscal challenges

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Congress, however, have rebutted Nadda’s claims about central funding for the state.

. State Congress president Vinay Kumar said the figures regarding central assistance presented by Union health minister are misleading to the people of the state.

He further informed that as a special category hill state, Himachal used to receive funding for certain schemes under a 90:10 ratio—with the Centre contributing 90% and the state 10%—but this arrangement has now been discontinued.

Addressing the media, education minister Rohit Thakur and technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani, jointly, stated that the state derived no tangible benefit from Nadda’s two-day visit, and his entire tour was limited to mere political rhetoric. “Instead of advocating for Himachal’s interests, Nadda merely engaged in political rhetoric,” Dharmani said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Considering the state’s precarious financial situation, people hoped he would advocate for Himachal’s interests and secure relief from the Centre; however, nothing of the sort materialised,” remarked the education minister.

Expressing disappointment over lack of support from Nadda over the issue of restoration of the Revenue Deficit Grant, Dharmani said, that the people of the state had hoped Nadda would forcefully raise Himachal’s pending financial issues with the Centre during his visit—specifically, advocating for the state’s position regarding the restoration of the RDG but when the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations were implemented, Nadda did not utter a single word in support of Himachal.