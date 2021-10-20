Congress govt in Punjab unable to deliver on pre-poll promises: Akali MP Harsimrat Badal

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that the Congress government in Punjab was incapable of delivering on its pre-poll promises and people of the state should not rely on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering at an event organised by former minister and Akali Dal leader Anil Joshi in Amritsar, Kaur said instead of doing its own work as promised before coming to power, the Congress government has stopped all the development work and various welfare schemes launched by the last government led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

She said only two months have remained for the start of the election and the people should not expect any employment or development from the incumbent government, which is currently busy in its infighting.

“They promised development but failed, they promised better infrastructure but failed. They promised safety of citizens but we are seeing rise in crimes every single day. They (Congress) have failed the people of Punjab on every front,” she claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joshi said the Congress government is riddled with corruption from top to bottom and the only thing they have achieved in the last five years is undoing all the good work the Akali Dal had done. “From the ministers to the ration depot holders, everyone associated with this government has betrayed your mandate,” he told the gathering.

The SAD also released its election manifesto at the event. The manifesto promises of not accepting the controversial farm laws introduced by the central government, 1 lakh government jobs for the youth and 10 lakh new private sector jobs, 50 percent reservation for women in colleges and universities, and ensuring cheaper electricity for consumers.