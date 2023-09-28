Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks info on air travel bills of Mann govt

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday sought details of expenditure incurred by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the use of a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft, accusing it of spending public money on campaign in other states.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (ANI file)

Sidhu, who went to the office of the Punjab civil aviation department here, accused the state government of splurging public money on “luxury sorties” and frequent travel for campaigning in other states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. “They claim to live like commoners but are frequently flying in choppers and planes,” he told reporters, taking a dig at the ruling party leaders.

The former minister also wrote to the civil aviation secretary seeking information under the Right to Information Act-2005 on expenditure incurred on chopper and aircraft. “It has come to notice that the Punjab government on various occasions has used official chopper and also hired fixed-wing aircraft for campaigns and tours regarding party affairs. I need information on various accounts under the RTI,” he wrote, pointing out that the state government has to pay for the financial burden caused by hiring fixed-wing aircraft.

Sidhu also asked for information on the number of occasions a private jet was hired by the state government in the past one-and-a-half years, where all the aircraft was taken, what was the purpose and what was the total bill of all flights and hiring of aircraft, including aircraft rent and airport charges. “It has also been learnt that state chopper too has been used for campaigning in various states,” the former MP wrote, seeking similar information on the same.

The Opposition parties have been slamming chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his alleged use of official chopper and aircraft for trips to other states. The Congress leader also hit out at the AAP government over the issue of state debt and resource mobilisation.

