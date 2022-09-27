Congress leader Sampat Singh accuses insurance company of ‘defrauding’ farmers

: Former Haryana minister and Congress leader Sampat Singh on Sunday accused an insurance company of “defrauding” farmers by denying them compensation through unfair and illegal means, even as rains continue to ravage standing crops in Hisar district.

In a statement, Sampat Singh alleged that a private company had rejected the claims of 4,082 farmers of the district on frivolous grounds, even though the farmers had applied for compensation through the banks or Common Services Centres (CSCs) in July.

“Those farmers who did not have Kisan Credit Cards were supposed to file claims through CSCs. In an attempt to deny claims, the insurance company bungled the assessment process to the extent that FIRs were registered against its officers. The company went on to reject the claims filed through CSCs. The last date for removing all deficiencies in claim forms was August 31. The farmers had removed all deficiencies which were pointed out before the deadline,” the former minister added.

He further said that 4,082 farmers had been informed of deficiencies in their forms on September 22 and there was no provision on the website for removing any deficiencies.

“The company had claimed that these claims had been denied because either the copies of documents were illegible or information like mere fasal mera byora or copies of bank passbooks had not been given. Under the rules, farmers were not required to provide this kind of information. Their Aadhar cards and other relevant documents had been provided by the farmers through CSCs,” he alleged.

Sampat Singh also accused the government of trying to help the company by not taking up the issue on behalf of the farmers.

“The government was maintaining complete silence on this issue while the company was trying to defraud the farmers to the tune several crores,” he said.

