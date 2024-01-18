: Exposing the widening rift within Haryana Congress unit, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja on Wednesday launched the ‘Congress Sandesh Yatra’ from Hisar, ignoring party’s state in-charge Deepak Babaria’s directive not to run any other campaign in the state without prior approval. Congress leader Selja launches ‘Sandesh Yatra’ in Haryana

State party chief Udai Bhan and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday launched the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign. Babaria had on Tuesday said that other programmes without prior approval will not be allowed.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“I urge all party workers to take part in ‘Har Ghar Congress’ campaign and stay away from other programmes, which gives a chance to the opposition to criticise us. All the workers should maintain discipline,” he had said.

Addressing the gathering at the grain market in Hisar, Selja said that she along with Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry decided to take out a yatra across the state to deliver a message of national party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Ji is traveling from Imphal to Mumbai to promote the ideology of Congress and hear the problems faced by common people. We will reach out to all ten parliamentary constituencies in Haryana to spread his message. The BJP has failed on all fronts and every person wants to get rid of their ten-year rule. They want to capture Lord Ram now and hurt religious sentiments,” she said.

On asked about Babaria’s directive about not launching other programmes, Selja refrained from commenting and said that “such talks will be done at party level not in the media”.

“We had decided about the yatra two-and-a-half months ago. We will reach out to people to know their pain. The BJP-JJP government has become synonymous to corruption and misdeeds,” Selja said.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan termed the yatra as a programme of the three leaders- Selja, Kiran and Randeep- who are dubbed as the ‘SRK’ group.

Selja boarded a bus along with Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry, former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan, Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary and Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, who will travel across the state as part of the yatra. However, general secretary Randeep Surjewala could not attend the event due to personal reasons.

Three out of four working presidents of Haryana Congress- former MP Shruti Choudhary, former chief parliamentary secretary Ram Kishan Gujjar and Suresh Gupta are also accompanying Selja. Gupta also termed Selja as the next chief minister of Haryana.

In an emotional appeal to Hisar residents, Selja said that public had supported her late father Chaudhary Dalbir Singh, who later became a union minister. She promised the gathering to bring Congress rule in Haryana. Later, her supporters chanted slogans by terming her the future chief minister of Haryana.

Extending her support to Selja, Kiran Choudhry termed her as her younger sister, saying that she is the most energetic Congress leader in the state.

Her yatra will cover several villages on Thursday before entering Bhiwani on Friday.