Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Congress leader shot dead in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 07:20 am IST

Gurvel, a former sarpanch of Toot village in Tarn Taran, was rushed to the Patti civil hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Unidentified assailants shot dead a local Congress leader in Patti sub-division of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Gurvel Singh, 60, a resident of Toot village, Tarn Taran. (Shutterstock)
The deceased was identified as Gurvel Singh, 60, a resident of Toot village. According to police, he was targeted while he was returning home on his tractor-trolley after dropping off soil for strengthening the embankment of Sutlej river in Hathar area.

Gurvel, a former sarpanch of his village, was rushed to the Patti civil hospital, but doctors declared him dead. Investigators said an FIR was being registered on the statement of his kin.

