Congress leader shot dead in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Unidentified assailants shot dead a local Congress leader in Patti sub-division of the district on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Gurvel Singh, 60, a resident of Toot village, Tarn Taran. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Gurvel Singh, 60, a resident of Toot village. According to police, he was targeted while he was returning home on his tractor-trolley after dropping off soil for strengthening the embankment of Sutlej river in Hathar area.

Gurvel, a former sarpanch of his village, was rushed to the Patti civil hospital, but doctors declared him dead. Investigators said an FIR was being registered on the statement of his kin.