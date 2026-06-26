Congress leader slams Ludhiana MC over construction in Leisure Valley

Former congress committee president and leader, Pawan Dewan, on Thursday demanded an immediate halt to the canal-based water supply project work currently underway at Leisure Valley.

The ongoing pipeline laying process at the Leisure Valley in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Describing the move as ‘ill-conceived’, Dewan said the entire Leisure Valley, which was considered to be a haven for morning walkers, has been recklessly dug up to lay pipelines, despite multiple viable alternatives.

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He warned that the destruction of the city’s premier green belt not only tramples upon public health and the environment but also highlights the sheer incompetence of the authorities.

“Today, I went for a walk in Leisure Valley, and the sight left me deeply distressed. What was once the pride of Ludhiana , where residents came every morning to walk and stay healthy, now lies in a devastated state. The entire Leisure Valley has been ruined by the laying of the pipelines,” Dewan said

Dewan pointed out that while pipelines are being laid along the roads at other places, in Leisure Valley, the civic authorities have chosen to destroy the green belt. “Trees have been cut down mercilessly. If ordinary citizens dare to cut even a single tree, the government books a case against them. So who will be held accountable for this destruction?” he questioned.

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{{^usCountry}} He urged municipal commissioner Ojasvi Alankar to intervene without delay and ensure that the pipeline is realigned along the road instead of vandalising the city’s most cherished walking space {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged municipal commissioner Ojasvi Alankar to intervene without delay and ensure that the pipeline is realigned along the road instead of vandalising the city’s most cherished walking space {{/usCountry}}

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