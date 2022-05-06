Congress leaders put up a united show at Shimla rally

Notwithstanding multiple divisions in the party, the Congress that is trying to make a comeback in the upcoming Himachal assembly elections held a public rally in Shimla on Thursday to give a message of unity to the party’s rank and file.

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Himachal affairs Rajeev Shukla made it clear to the state leaders that personal interests were subservient to the larger interests of the Congress. “The caravan will go on. Those who are upset will be left behind, but the caravan will reach the assembly,” he said. Shukla stressed on unity in the party and said that organisational changes were made after due deliberations and consultations.

“Gandhi-Nehru family has emotional ties with Himachal. The decision to revamp the party was taken collectively,” he said.

Newly appointed party’s state chief Pratibha Singh assured the crowd that she will strive hard to bring the party back in power. Stricking an emotional chord, she said, “I would carry forward the legacy of Virbhadra Singh. He is still alive in the hearts of people.”

“The Congress will emerge victorious in assembly as well as municipal elections. Narendra Modi came to power on the issue of inflation, but today when prices of essential items are skyrocketing, he is not uttering a word,” she added.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who now heads the Congress’ campaign panel, listed the development works carried out by the previous government, while not missing the opportunity to brand himself as a ‘common man with a common background’.

He flayed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for his frequent jibes on many claimants for the CM’s post in the Congress. “The Congress is united. Jai Ram time and again makes reference to CM’s post claimants. We have many efficient leaders in the party and anybody could become the CM. Our party is not like theirs where one has limited options,” he said, adding that elections in Himachal will be fought collectively.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri also launched a scathing attack on the functioning of Jai Ram and his cabinet colleagues.

He deplored the state government for not fulfilling the demands of the public.

“The chief minister is flying high in a chopper, unaware of conditions of the road in Himachal Pradesh. They are in a deplorable state,” he said, adding that every section of society was dissatisfied with the current regime.

“It’s time that Jai Ram should pack his bags from Oakover (official residence of chief minister),” he said.

Agnihotri further said that inflation and unemployment were at their peak currently.

“Farmers, gardeners, labourers, women and the working class are unhappy with the policies of the government. Law and order have collapsed,” he said.

He also requested Shukla that the ticket allocation in the Congress should be done properly and the party should choose winning candidates only.

Former Congress chief and newly appointed AICC spokesman Kuldeep Singh Rathore also emphasised the unity in the party.

“The battle has just begun. It will be a long-drawn one. I want to make clear that a fragmented army cannot win the battles. We all will have to sink differences and unite to fight the BJP,” he said.

However, senior Congress legislator Asha Kumari along with few other leaders skipped the crucial meeting.

