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Congress Majha leaders put up united front as co-incharge visits Amritsar

Thakur said the Congress is committed to raising issues concerning the people of Punjab and working together in the larger interest of the state

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 08:01:20 IST
By Surjit Singh, AMRITSAR
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During Punjab Congress co-incharge Suraj Thakur’s Punjab visit on Monday, a message of unity within the party was witnessed in Amritsar. Several senior Congress leaders from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and the Majha region travelled together in a bus to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. They also visited Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath.

During Punjab Congress co-incharge Suraj Thakur’s Punjab visit on Monday, a message of unity within the party was witnessed in Amritsar. Several senior Congress leaders from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and the Majha region travelled together in a bus to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. They also visited Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath. (Representational image)
During Punjab Congress co-incharge Suraj Thakur’s Punjab visit on Monday, a message of unity within the party was witnessed in Amritsar. Several senior Congress leaders from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and the Majha region travelled together in a bus to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. They also visited Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath. (Representational image)

Thakur said the Congress is committed to raising issues concerning the people of Punjab and working together in the larger interest of the state. He said with the 2027 assembly elections in view, special emphasis is being laid on strengthening the party organisation down to the booth level and ensuring active participation of every Congress worker.

Those present on the occasion included working Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sukhwinder Singh Danny, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former MLAs Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Raj Kumar Verka.

“The collective participation of the senior leadership during Thakur’s Punjab visit marked an important step towards strengthening organisational coordination and unity within the Congress in Majha. The leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the party and working closely with workers to raise issues of public interest in the days ahead,” said Aujla.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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