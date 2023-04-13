Suspicious drone films Sudhir Sharma’s house, Dharamshala MLA calls it a conspiracy

Senior Congress leader and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma has filed a complaint with the Kangra police after a suspicious drone was spotted flying and filming his house at Rakkar village on the outskirts of Dharamshala town.

Senior Congress leader and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma has filed a complaint with the Kangra police after a suspicious drone was spotted flying and filming his house at Rakkar village on the outskirts of Dharamshala town. (AFP File Photo)

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a drone was spotted flying at Sharma’s residence for about half an hour.

The former minister in his complaint alleged that this breach in his security and violation of his privacy could be part of a “larger conspiracy”. He said that the drone flew close to his residence from 6.30pm to 7pm and was spotted by his personal security officer and private secretary.

Sharma has demanded a police probe into the matter and to deploy more security personnel at his house until the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, Kangra police have assured a thorough probe into the matter.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri confirmed that a complaint has been received from the MLA and investigation has been launched.

This is for the second time within two months that Sharma’s security has been breached. On February 12, a biker hit his private car twice near Kangra when the MLA was on his way to attend a function.

The biker was later arrested by the police.

Sharma was a contender for a cabinet berth in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government but was left out. Miffed at being left out of the cabinet, he had skipped the oath-taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers.

Son of Congress stalwart late Sant Ram, he originally hails from Baijnath. He had won two elections from Baijnath and shifted his base to Dharamshala in 2012 after his constituency was reserved in delimitation exercise.

