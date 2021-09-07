Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress MP Bittu pays surprise visit to injured traffic cop in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Congress MP Bittu pays surprise visit to injured traffic cop in Ludhiana

Traffic cop was attacked on August 18 by a motorcycle-borne man, who had hit him with his bike and later assaulted him with his helmet
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu paying a visit to Homeguard jawan Jasbir Singh near Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Congress member of parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday paid a surprise visit to a traffic cop who was attacked by a commuter last week.

Bittu stopped his cavalcade near Fountain Chowk to see the Homeguard jawan and enquire about his well-being. Bittu said that he was impressed by the cop who performed his duty honestly and managed traffic at one of the busiest crossroads of the city for many years.

Homeguard jawan Jasbir Singh is deputed in the traffic wing. He was assaulted by a commuter with a helmet. Jasbir Singh had suffered head injury following which he remained on medical leave for at least one week.

Bittu said that he used to see the traffic cop performing his duty despite harsh weather conditions and was impressed by him. When he came to know that Jasbir Singh was assaulted by a reveller, he stopped to enquire about his health. Bittu also posted his picture with the jawan on his Facebook page.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Deepak Pareek said that Jasbir Singh was hardworking and had received appreciation from all senior officers. He was also honoured by Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu at a district-level function on Independence Day for his services.

Singh was attacked on August 18 by a motorcycle-borne man, who had hit him with his bike and later assaulted him with his helmet.

