In Yamunanagar, Deepender woos farmers with old mandi system

In an effort to reach out to the commission agents and the farming community, Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday said that if voted to power, they will be linked to the old mandi system.

He said this while addressing the public during “Hath Se Hath Jodo” event at Khizrabad (Pratap Nagar) Anaj Mandi in Yamunanagar. His statement comes amid growing distress among the farming community against the state government, first against the three farm laws and most recently on procurement of sunflower at MSP in Kurukshetra.

He said the whole country saw how the wrestlers, demanding justice at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, were “dragged on the road and humiliated”.

“This government has insulted and disrespected every class. There is no section left, including farmers, youth, employees, businessmen, sarpanches, who have not come on the streets against the government,” he added.

“There is a competition between the BJP and the JJP not on work, but to earn money. Politicians from the JJP used to say that liquor vends will be closed, but they opened a record number of liquor shops in Haryana by taking the excise department. The JJP cheated everyone including voters, senior citizens, farmers, sportspersons and women,” he said.

He claimed that the wave of change for the Congress is clearly visible in the state, while citing the example of the Congress victory in the recent elections in Himachal and Karnataka and spoke about the party promises for every section of society.

