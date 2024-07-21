Congress never honoured BC leaders, BJP made CM to poor man’s son: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday alleged that the Congress party never honoured backward classes (BC) leaders and the BJP made the chief minister to a poor man’s son. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated in Hisar on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing state-level Maharaja Daksha Prajapati Jayanti in Hisar, the CM attacked former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender, and termed the Haryana unit of Congress party as “Bapu-beta ki party”.

“The Congress party has been reduced to a ‘Bapu-beta ki party’ and other senior leaders are humiliated there. Many such leaders have joined the BJP as their voices are being suppressed by the Hooda father-son duo,” he added.

Saini announced to include Arya Nagar and Kamri villages of Hisar in the Mahagram scheme. He announced plans to make a community centre after BR Ambedkar’s name at Arya Nagar, if land is provided .

The CM announced that a 15 KW solar system would be installed at Guru Daksh ITI in Arya Nagar, besides establishing a digital library there.

Saini approved ₹21 lakh for the construction of a shed at the Kumhar Dharamshala in Hisar. The CM announced that the budget for the Haryana Matti Kala Board would be increased. The CM said in Fatehabad, half acre will be provided at 50 percent collector rate for the construction of Kumhar Dharamshala.

The chief minister said people from backward classes in Haryana were demanding to increase the creamy layer limit from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh and his government has accepted their long-pending demand.