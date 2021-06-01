Congress panel meets Punjab leaders to resolve infighting

Twenty-five Punjab ministers and legislators, and state unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday met the three-member committee, constituted by party chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve factionalism in the state unit, people familiar with the matter said.

The committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge had one-on-one meetings with the leaders to hear their grievances and suggestions to find a solution to infighting and present a united face in the state assembly polls due early next year.

“We are battling perception of a government that has failed to deliver on these [action on reports against drug dealers and cancellation of power purchase agreements] important poll promises. If decisive action is not taken now, it will diminish the party’s credibility in the eyes of people,” one of them said on the condition of anonymity.

