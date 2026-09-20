Congress protests in Jammu over poster linking Rahul, Akhilesh with militancy

Following the release of a BJP poster that allegedly linked Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to militancy, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra led an anti-BJP protest outside the party headquarters here on Saturday.

Scores of Congress workers and senior leaders, including JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, joined the protest, raising slogans against BJP and the central government. (HT Photo for representation)

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Karra alleged that the BJP’s J&K unit had displayed photographs of Gandhi and Yadav, along with photographs of leaders of parties belonging to the INDIA bloc, and placed photographs of alleged terrorists below them.

“The display was intentional and intended to create an impression that Gandhi, Yadav and the Congress were linked with militancy,” he told reporters at Shaheedi Chowk party.

Scores of Congress workers and senior leaders, including JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, joined the protest, raising slogans against BJP and the central government.

Karra said that baffled by response to Congress’ Chaupal Pe Charcha, the BJP stooped low to divert public attention from larger issues “The BJP, which is trying to teach us a lesson in nationalism, should first remember its own past,” Karra said.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight and subsequent release of arrested terrorists, including proscribed chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group Masood Azhar in Afghanistan, Karra alleged that the then BJP-led government’s handling of the crisis had contributed to the militancy-related situation faced by the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight and subsequent release of arrested terrorists, including proscribed chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group Masood Azhar in Afghanistan, Karra alleged that the then BJP-led government’s handling of the crisis had contributed to the militancy-related situation faced by the country. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rahul Gandhi comes from a family that saw two Prime Ministers sacrifice their lives for the security and unity of this country,” Karra said. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP and its predecessors had no comparable role in India’s freedom struggle, accusing them of siding with the British.

He challenged the BJP to identify individuals from its political tradition who, according to him, made comparable sacrifices during the freedom movement.