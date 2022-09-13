Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates
Mames of former deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and three-time MLA and All-India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira did not find mention in the PCC list
The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Punjab.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the names of the PCC delegates, stating that the lists have been approved by the All India Congress Committee. However, the names of former deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and three-time MLA and All-India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira did not find mention in the jumbo list of delegates, which left some of them disappointed.
A former minister, who did not wish to be named, said this was no way to treat senior leaders who had spent decades working for the party at the grassroots. Another leader, whose name is not in the list, said that the state Congress chief should be asked about the criteria followed to draw the lists of delegates.
Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Chani, former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurjit Singh, Razia Sultana and Aruna Chaudhary, Ambika Soni, CLP deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and several MPs and MLAs are among those who figure in the list.
Jailed former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been named as PCC delegate. Warring did not respond to calls. However, a party leader said that in case of some leaders, their kin have been included.
Video of woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral, raids carried out in Amritsar
Swinging into action after the video of a woman purportedly under the influence of drugs went viral on social media, the Punjab Police carried out raids in Maqboolpura area, a “hotbed of drug smuggling”, and detained 15 people on Monday. They also seized 118g heroin from three of the detenues. The man recording the video is heard saying that the woman had “injected smack.”
Dragonfly and damselfly count to be held in Delhi’s biodiversity parks
The Capital's seven biodiversity parks will carry out a dragonfly and damselfly count from September 19-25 under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority's biodiversity parks programme, officials said, adding they suspect the number of dragonflies, an important indicator of a functioning wetland, has been adversely impacted due to reduced rainfall this year. The count, carried out by the Bombay Natural History Society and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), led to the discovery of 25 dragonfly species.
Chandigarh: Labourer catches snatcher fleeing with his phone
A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 32 on Sunday. Pankaj Kashyap, 33, of Burail village said on Sunday, he was cycling back to work in Sector 32 after having lunch at home. As he reached the Sector 32/46 dividing road, two men waylaid him. One blocked his cycle and the other snatched his phone, before fleeing towards Sector 46. His mobile phone was recovered from the accused's possession.
Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities. The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS PGIMER doctor's iPad stolen A doctor from PGIMER reported that Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER's IPad had been stolen from the institute. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.
Co-pilot found dead at Delhi home, probe on
A 32-year-old co-pilot with a private airlinewas found dead at his residence in south-west Delhi's Palam on Saturday morning. Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Kerala and was married. But there was no one at his residence when the body was found. His family was informed about his death and they have arrived in Delhi. The autopsy report is awaited. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.
