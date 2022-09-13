Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates

The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the names of the PCC delegates, stating that the lists have been approved by the All India Congress Committee. However, the names of former deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and three-time MLA and All-India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira did not find mention in the jumbo list of delegates, which left some of them disappointed.

A former minister, who did not wish to be named, said this was no way to treat senior leaders who had spent decades working for the party at the grassroots. Another leader, whose name is not in the list, said that the state Congress chief should be asked about the criteria followed to draw the lists of delegates.

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Chani, former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurjit Singh, Razia Sultana and Aruna Chaudhary, Ambika Soni, CLP deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and several MPs and MLAs are among those who figure in the list.

Jailed former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been named as PCC delegate. Warring did not respond to calls. However, a party leader said that in case of some leaders, their kin have been included.