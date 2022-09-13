Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates

Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:29 AM IST

Mames of former deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and three-time MLA and All-India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira did not find mention in the PCC list

The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Punjab. (HT File)
The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Punjab. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the names of the PCC delegates, stating that the lists have been approved by the All India Congress Committee. However, the names of former deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and three-time MLA and All-India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira did not find mention in the jumbo list of delegates, which left some of them disappointed.

A former minister, who did not wish to be named, said this was no way to treat senior leaders who had spent decades working for the party at the grassroots. Another leader, whose name is not in the list, said that the state Congress chief should be asked about the criteria followed to draw the lists of delegates.

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Chani, former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurjit Singh, Razia Sultana and Aruna Chaudhary, Ambika Soni, CLP deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and several MPs and MLAs are among those who figure in the list.

Jailed former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been named as PCC delegate. Warring did not respond to calls. However, a party leader said that in case of some leaders, their kin have been included.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The widely circulated clip shows a young woman, who seems to be out of her senses, struggling to walk. The man recording the video is heard saying that the woman had “injected smack.” (Representative Image/HT File)

    Video of woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral, raids carried out in Amritsar

    Swinging into action after the video of a woman purportedly under the influence of drugs went viral on social media, the Punjab Police carried out raids in Maqboolpura area, a “hotbed of drug smuggling”, and detained 15 people on Monday. They also seized 118g heroin from three of the detenues. The man recording the video is heard saying that the woman had “injected smack.”

  • Dragonflies and damselflies are also important to the ecosystem as they are known for their biological control of mosquitoes and flies. (Representational image/HT Archive)

    Dragonfly and damselfly count to be held in Delhi’s biodiversity parks

    The Capital's seven biodiversity parks will carry out a dragonfly and damselfly count from September 19-25 under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority's biodiversity parks programme, officials said, adding they suspect the number of dragonflies, an important indicator of a functioning wetland, has been adversely impacted due to reduced rainfall this year. The count, carried out by the Bombay Natural History Society and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), led to the discovery of 25 dragonfly species.

  • Chandigarh Police booked both snatchers and they were sent to one day in police custody. (Representative image)

    Chandigarh: Labourer catches snatcher fleeing with his phone

    A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 32 on Sunday. Pankaj Kashyap, 33, of Burail village said on Sunday, he was cycling back to work in Sector 32 after having lunch at home. As he reached the Sector 32/46 dividing road, two men waylaid him. One blocked his cycle and the other snatched his phone, before fleeing towards Sector 46. His mobile phone was recovered from the accused's possession.

  • Parents protesting outside Ryan International School in Sector 49, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh

    A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities. The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS PGIMER doctor's iPad stolen A doctor from PGIMER reported that Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER's IPad had been stolen from the institute. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.

  • Police officers who inspected the house said that prima facie there does not appear to be foul play behind the man’s death. (Representative image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Co-pilot found dead at Delhi home, probe on

    A 32-year-old co-pilot with a private airlinewas found dead at his residence in south-west Delhi's Palam on Saturday morning. Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Kerala and was married. But there was no one at his residence when the body was found. His family was informed about his death and they have arrived in Delhi. The autopsy report is awaited. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out