MC polls: Congress promises to make Shimla drug-free

A week before the Shimla municipal election, the Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the elections, promising clean and green Shimla, uninterrupted water supply and to make Shimla town drug-free. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress state president Pratibha Singh, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and other leaders release the election manifesto in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress state chief Pratibha Singh and cabinet ministers were present at the release of the manifesto at the state party headquarters.

The Congress manifesto also enlists the works done by the Sukhu government in the past four months, which include the release of 3% DA to employees and Sukhashray Yojana for destitute children. “The promise of giving pension of ₹ 1,500 to two lakh women in the first phase shows the commitment of our party. In future also, our government will take appropriate steps for the welfare of the interests of the employees and pensioners. Our government will remain committed towards the development of the Shimla MC,” said Sukhu.

Congress promised clean, green and well-organised Shimla city, uninterrupted clean water supply, park, parking and community centre. The party also promised to fight drug menace, building more ambulance roads in Shimla, wellness centre, indoor stadium, housing scheme for urban poor people and de-congestion of roads and relief to traders.

The party also promised to expand the health sector, to work for skill development for the uplift of women. Electrical services, tourism development and strengthening education sector. Congress announced to work for the beautification of Shimla and planting more trees to increase the shrinking green cover.

Pratibha Singh said the BJP had made false promises to the people of Shimla city. She said the BJP promised on these issues which they could have resolved during their five-year term. She said the previous BJP government had intentionally deferred the Shimla MC elections.

