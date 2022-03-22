Congress supporters being attacked at AAP MLA Kulwant’s behest: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday alleged that ever since Aam Aadmi Party’s Kulwant Singh succeeded him in the recent assembly elections, his men had been thrashing and threatening Congress supporters at his behest.

While addressing mediapersons at the Mohali Congress office in Phase 1, Sidhu claimed that the police were also registering false cases against Congress supporters on Kulwant’s command.

He said police had taken no action against the accused in the firing case at Brew Bros Microbrewery in Sector 80 on March 11. Even after two men arrived in an open-top Mercedes car, registered in the name of Kulwant’s realty company, and threatened the microbrewery’s staff, police had given them a clean chit, he alleged, while demanding a CBI probe in the case.

His supporters were also beaten up in Kumbra village, but no action was taken by the police, Sidhu alleged, adding that he will be approaching the Human Rights Commission and court if police continue to remain quiet. Congress will also block the Landran and Kharar intersections, which would be the sole responsibility of the police and local administration, he added.

He alleged that a supporter of Safipur village sarpanch Ramandeep Singh was tied up and assaultedby AAP supporters, but the police instead nabbed the sarpanch’s supporter.

Claiming that the AAP MLA and his supporters were creating an atmosphere of terror in the city, Sidhu said the Congress workers were also ready to respond appropriately.

He said he had won three consecutive assembly elections from Mohali for 15 years, but never retaliated against any party or its supporters after victory. On the other hand, AAP supporters burnt firecrackers outside the houses of Congress councillors till 3 am. But again, the police did not take any action.

When contacted, MLA Kulwant termed the allegations baseless and claimed that the AAP did not indulge in petty politics as the Congress. “Sidhu’s claims are nothing but a result of his frustration from his defeat,” he added.

