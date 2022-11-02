Congress synonymous with corruption, mafia: Yogi Adityanath

Launching a stinging attack on the opposition Congress, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said “Congress was synonymous with mafia and corruption” and “it is the responsibility of people of Himachal Pradesh to keep these evils away from the peaceful state.

Addressing election rallies in Barsar assembly segment of Hamirpur, Sarkaghat in Mandi and Parwanoo in Kasauli assembly segment of Solan district, Yogi said Congress has deep connection with corruption and mafia and can’t get rid of it.

“In UP, we took strict action against criminals and all doors have been closed for the mafia. No one can oppress the poor there. You too should not make a mistake by allowing the mafia to enter Himachal,” he said.

The firebrand BJP leader said people of the country have realised the dream of Mahatma Gandhi of a “Congress-mukt Bharat” and this drive should be taken forward in Himachal too.

Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said, India has scaled new heights in development and prosperity.

“When a crisis looms, the world looks towards India with a hope and keenly listens to what our Prime Minister has to say,” said Yogi.

“India, which the Congress had reduced to a ‘pichhlagu rashtra’ , leads the world today ,” he added.

Yogi said that in five years, Himachal, under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has firmly marched ahead in terms of development while equally being sensitive towards the people of the state.

“The double engine government has given Himachal AIIMS, IIT, IIM, medical college and free treatment, free vaccine and free ration during Covid-19 pandemic,” said the UP chief minister.

He said for 55 years, the Congress didn’t think about the farmers. After Modiji came to power, the farmers started to get ₹6,000 annually and 10 lakh farmers of Himachal have also been benefited under the Centre’s flagship PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

“Under Ayushman Bharat and Himcare, the BJP government gave 10 lakh families a health cover of ₹5 lakh,” he said.

He said to provide jobs to youth, 10 lakh Agniveers will be recruited in the armed forces and recruitments have started from Himachal.

“If today, there is fast-paced development in Himachal, it is due to the government of the same ideology at the Centre and in the state,” said Yogi, exhorting people to again elect BJP in Himachal.

