Congress to go full throttle for statehood restoration, announces itinerary

Following successful conduct of ‘Delhi chalo’ programme, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to go full throttle to press the BJP government for restoring statehood to the region. J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra along with party leaders address a press conference. (HT Photo)

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, on Monday, announced a fresh schedule of protests, hunger strike and outreach programmes to intensify the statehood movement of the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Karra disclosed that the party shall hold peaceful protest dharna at Jammu, Srinagar and all districts of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the sixth anniversary of the downgrading of the state.

On August 5, 2019, BJP government at the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two UTs--Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with legislature.

“August 5 shall be observed as a black day and an impressive sit in Dharna shall be held at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, all district headquarters will also press for statehood,” said Karra.

Karra said that a massive outreach campaign shall be launched from August 1 to seek public support for statehood.

He said on August 9, the Quit India Day, Congress party shall launch a day-long hunger strike at both party headquarters of Srinagar and Jammu till August 20-- the birth anniversary of late PM Rajiv Gandhi “However August 15 and 16 August have been exempted from protests.

Karra said that the first phase of statehood struggle “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq “ including Srinagar Chalo, Jammu Chalo and finally Delhi Chalo remained very successful with full support of the national leadership.

“It drew the attention of the entire political spectrum in the country towards our legitimate demand for statehood,” he added.

Now the party shall further intensify the struggle in various democratic modes of protests, dharnas, hunger strikes, churahe- pe- charcha and mass contact programme in order to create pressure on the BJP government to fulfill its commitment of full statehood at the earliest.

Karra further said that a three days special session should be held shortly to put pressure on the government for bringing legislation to restore full statehood.

JKPCC chief also disclosed that he will be visiting Rajouri and Poonch for three days from Monday itself to interact with people at Sunderbani, Rajouri and Poonch over the mission statehood.

He also informed that the Congress has adopted some children on the directions of LoP Rahul Gandhi, who are victims of Pak firing in Poonch.

“My visit to Poonch is on the directions of the high command to meet the families of victims of Pak firing and adoption for the welfare of a dozen children,” he added.