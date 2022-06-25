Congress to hold protest against Agnipath tomorrow
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday criticised the central government’s Agnipath scheme and claimed that it plays with the security interest of the country and the future of defence forces and youths.
Hooda announced that the Congress will hold a dharna across the country on June 27 from 10am to 1pm. He would lead the dharna in Rohtak while party’s state president Uday Bhan will lead protests in Karnal.
Addressing the media here, Hooda said this scheme is neither in the interest of the country nor the national security, the army or the youth.
“With this plan, there would be two types of armies in the country -- one will be permanent and another one will be temporary. It will be very difficult to establish coordination between them,” he added.
Hooda said the Haryana government is misleading the youth of the state by promising permanent jobs to Agniveers, while the reality is that Haryana is facing the highest unemployment rate in the entire country due to the policies of the BJP-JJP government.
“Statistics show that 29,275 ex-servicemen have applied for jobs so far, while the government has given jobs to only 543. The government is able to give jobs to only 1.8% ex-servicemen. In such a situation, how will this government give jobs to 75% of Agniveers who come back after four years of service? If this is the case, then the government should first give a solid job to the Agniveers of Haryana and send them on deputation in the army for four years,” he said.
Hooda said small countries like Israel cannot be compared with a huge country like India.
“Such countries neither have high levels of unemployment nor people want to join the army. Therefore, it has been made mandatory to serve in the army there. Whereas the youth of India dream of joining the army and feel proud to wear the uniform. Had the recruitments been completed in the last three years, about 20,000 youths of Haryana would have been in the army today,” he added.
Reacting to the results of civic polls, the Congress leader said the urban voter has completely rejected the BJP-JJP government.
Hooda also raised objection to the proposal of the irrigation department and water resources authority to increase the water rates.
He said the government is going to hit everyone, be it a poor man or farmer due to inflation. “The situation has become such that the government is levying tax even on the living, dying, breathing, sleeping and waking up. Tax and prices are being raised continuously. The Congress will continue to oppose it strongly,” Hooda added.
200%rise in Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir in past 10 days
Covid cases are slowly swelling in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a 200 percent increase in Covid infections in the union territory in the past 10 days as compared to 10 days earlier. From 97 overall cases in the union territory from June 5-14, the infections shot up to 304 from June 15-24, an analysis of daily official health data revealed.
Himachal announces jobs for Agniveers at cabinet meet
The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced jobs for Agniveers. The decision to provide jobs was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here on Saturday apparently to pacify ex-servicemen and the youth across the state. Himachal has one of the highest contributions toward defence and paramilitary forces. There are nearly 1.20 lakh ex-servicemen and 1.15 lakh serving soldiers in the defence forces.
Elect AAP to end graft: Arvind Kejriwal to voters in Himachal
Promising to end corruption and promote better education and health facilities, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of Himachal to give his party one chance in the upcoming assembly elections. He was addressing a public meeting at Dhalpur in Kullu. Before Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Himachal president Surjeet Thakur held a roadshow “Tiranga March” in the town.
Now, vertical gardens start coming up at main intersections in Prayagraj
Continuing with the task of beautifying Sangam city and minimising air pollution, the district administration is installing vertical gardens at all major traffic crossings of Prayagraj, informed municipal officials. “These gardens are being installed under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of a private bank. Besides making the city intersections look beautiful, these gardens would also help reduce pollution levels in the city,” said environment engineer, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam, Uttam Verma.
In solidarity: Sainiks gather outside Shinde’s Thane house
Thane While several Shiv Sena members have staged protests against rebel leader Eknath Shinde at many places, the scene outside Shinde's house in Landmark Society in Thane was completely different on Saturday evening, with hundreds of Sainiks pledging their support and the hashtag #amhibhaisamarthak (we support Eknath shinde) trending across social media circles. Thane is a stronghold for Shiv Sena and Shinde was monumental in holding the fort for over three decades.
