Congress to restore MGNREGA if voted to power in Punjab: Baghel

Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Friday promised to restore MGNREGA if it comes to power in Punjab after the 2027 assembly polls. Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel addressing a MGNREGA Bachao Sangram rally in Samrala. (HT)

Addressing a MGNREGA Bachao Sangram rally in Samrala, Baghel said that the Congress was committed to the welfare and well-being of the poor and the downtrodden.

“Once the Congress government is formed in Punjab in 2027, it will make a special provision to restore the MGNREGA in the state. And in case the BJP government at the Centre doesn’t revive it till 2029, the Congress government, which will be formed under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, will revive it,” he said. Baghel also addressed a rally in Balachaur in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh district on Friday.

Asserting that the rank and file of the Congress are united, Baghel said no matter who becomes the chief minister after the party’s victory in the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab, the main focus will be on the welfare of the poor.

“The real intention of the BJP government was to completely scrap the scheme and that the new law replacing the MGNREGA was just a façade to deceive the poor and the marginalised,” the former Chhattisgarh chief minister alleged.

Punjab unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also Ludhiana MP, said that the BJP and the AAP were two sides of the same coin. “While the BJP scrapped the MGNREGA, the AAP had already failed in its implementation. In Ludhiana, where out of 1.21 lakh families are covered under MGNREGA, only 12 managed to get 100 days of work,” Warring alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, took a jibe at the Punjab government over ‘deteriorating law and order situation’ in the state.

“Nobody was feeling safe in the state. The Congress government promises to finish all the gangsters within one month, the same way the party finished terrorism from Punjab,” he said.